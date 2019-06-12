Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Purchases $617,277.97 in Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,703 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $617,277.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,588 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $142,082.36.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,534 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $266,125.92.

On Monday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,886 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $560,643.68.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,445 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $145,752.75.

On Thursday, April 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,783 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.19.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 71,576 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $353,585.44.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,816 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.04.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,951 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $367,259.90.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,289 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $195,804.54.

NYSE:HIO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,204. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,653,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,457,000 after buying an additional 796,435 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,817,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,153,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 62.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,675,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 647,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

