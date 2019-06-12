Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,124 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $30,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 305,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 296,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $20,676,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $111.86. 4,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $113.54.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.15 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,050,040.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $2,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 153,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,094.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock worth $9,687,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

