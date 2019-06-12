William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in UGI by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 226,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $2,709,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.10 per share, with a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 28,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,806. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/william-blair-investment-management-llc-raises-holdings-in-ugi-corp-nyseugi.html.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.