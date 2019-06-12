Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,311. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $221.62 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.96.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

