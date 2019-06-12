Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Insider Nicola Rossi Sells 1,500 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicola Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $112,400.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Nicola Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

NYSE WH opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.71 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

WARNING: “Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Insider Nicola Rossi Sells 1,500 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/wyndham-hotels-resorts-inc-nysewh-insider-nicola-rossi-sells-1500-shares.html.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.