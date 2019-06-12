XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 2,362.20 ($30.87) on Wednesday. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,780 ($49.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.53 million and a PE ratio of 15.25.

Get XP Power alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 514 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97), for a total value of £13,364 ($17,462.43).

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/xp-power-ltd-lonxpp-declares-dividend-of-gbx-17.html.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.