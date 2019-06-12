Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 47.66%.

COOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush set a $13.50 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $998,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray purchased 52,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $495,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

