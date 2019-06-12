Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.69 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPNS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,595. The firm has a market cap of $817.89 million and a PE ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 76.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 19.5% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 49,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 289,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 267,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.