Zacks: Analysts Expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to report sales of $448.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.69 million and the lowest is $444.00 million. Clearwater Paper posted sales of $432.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearwater Paper.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $428.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.99 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 8.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

CLW stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $304.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.81. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Linda K. Massman purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,049.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 78.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

