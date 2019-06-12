Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $15.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.28 million and the lowest is $14.58 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $16.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $61.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.23 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.69 million, with estimates ranging from $65.84 million to $70.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 182.88% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 153.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 72,676 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 382.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 43,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,491. The company has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $17.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 257.89%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

