Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.89 price objective on the stock. China International Capital began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,506,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,945 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 271.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,528,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,589 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,020,000 after acquiring an additional 789,610 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,624,202.9% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion and a PE ratio of 70.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.