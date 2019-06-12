Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $61.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.