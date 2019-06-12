Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Mercadolibre posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $561.01 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $512.99 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.08.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $9.98 on Wednesday, hitting $623.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,896. Mercadolibre has a 52-week low of $257.52 and a 52-week high of $634.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -767.32 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mercadolibre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

