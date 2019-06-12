Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $386,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,580,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,542. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $147.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

