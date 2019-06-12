Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.58 Million

Equities analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post sales of $504.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.20 million to $525.94 million. ViaSat posted sales of $438.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.99.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 149,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $13,523,746.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,897 shares of company stock valued at $41,206,968. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ViaSat by 7,886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,153,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,897,000 after acquiring an additional 132,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $97.31.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

