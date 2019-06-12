Zacks: Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given $3.88 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $3.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 239 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 151.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCFT opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

