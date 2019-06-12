Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) to Sell

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPL. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

GPL opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.24.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 33.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 198,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,405,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

