Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 5.08. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

