Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

