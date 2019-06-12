Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 599,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 471,623 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 112,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,435,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,278,000 after buying an additional 152,319 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen upgraded Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.41.

Shares of Z traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,512. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $166,251.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,701.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $4,258,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,659 shares of company stock worth $4,900,360. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

