$0.05 EPS Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $30,274.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,354,612 shares of company stock worth $57,268,342 over the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 14,199.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 3,168,975 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,410,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,013,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 759,729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 354.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 721,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,961. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

