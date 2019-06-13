-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payment Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Payment Data Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payment Data Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Payment Data Systems.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYDS shares. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Payment Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Payment Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payment Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payment Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payment Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payment Data Systems by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Payment Data Systems stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Payment Data Systems has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

