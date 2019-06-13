$0.27 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.23. Callaway Golf reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

NYSE ELY traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 297,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,249. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

In related news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $324,630 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.