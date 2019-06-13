$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $489,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and have sold 138,922 shares worth $7,631,805. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

