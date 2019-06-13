10,805 Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PIRS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

