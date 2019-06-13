13,500 Shares in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPC. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 366.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 331,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 260,165 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 154.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 245,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,217,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE JPC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

