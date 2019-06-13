1492 Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Genesco makes up 2.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $759.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $495.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

