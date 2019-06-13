1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

ERI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/1492-capital-management-llc-sells-1791-shares-of-eldorado-resorts-inc-nasdaqeri.html.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.