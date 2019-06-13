15,408 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,408 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. 74,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $143,781.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,736 shares of company stock worth $1,246,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/15408-shares-in-target-co-nysetgt-purchased-by-gyl-financial-synergies-llc.html.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.