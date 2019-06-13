1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) Shares Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 3,623.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 1st quarter worth $12,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,114,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the 1st quarter worth $9,684,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 77,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV FDT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a one year low of $1,047.39 and a one year high of $1,245.55.

