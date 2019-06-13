3,594 Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,594 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Splunk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,445 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $116.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/3594-shares-in-splunk-inc-nasdaqsplk-acquired-by-alphacrest-capital-management-llc.html.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.