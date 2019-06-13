4,136 Shares in Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.37.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ACER has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

