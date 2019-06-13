$582.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $582.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.90 million and the lowest is $562.00 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $619.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.12. 594,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,457. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.36. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 2,083,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $49,181,542.41. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,432.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,995,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,348,255.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at $512,022.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,871,608 shares of company stock worth $161,995,807. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 63,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.