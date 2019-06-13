$777.94 Million in Sales Expected for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report sales of $777.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.20 million. Middleby reported sales of $668.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.01 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CL King raised shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 197,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,563. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.70. Middleby has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

