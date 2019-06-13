8,056 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,979. The firm has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “8,056 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/8056-shares-in-novartis-ag-nysenvs-purchased-by-northeast-financial-consultants-inc.html.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.