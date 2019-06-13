8,384 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

