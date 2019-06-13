$858.55 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will announce sales of $858.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $804.65 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $641.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at $933,870.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after buying an additional 260,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,006,000 after buying an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,503,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBX opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $930.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

