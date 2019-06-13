Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori Sells 7,269 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 4,948,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 29,702,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after buying an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,212,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,694,220,000 after buying an additional 4,906,838 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/abbott-laboratories-nyseabt-evp-daniel-gesua-sive-salvadori-sells-7269-shares.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.