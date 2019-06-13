Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,403 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Ethanol were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 197,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

PEIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

PEIX opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.24.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $355.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

