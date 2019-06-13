Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 340.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Voit & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $98.17 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $100.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

