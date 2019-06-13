Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $2,249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

