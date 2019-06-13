Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 750 Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,644,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday.

