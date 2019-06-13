Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

