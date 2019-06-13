AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nomura began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

AGNC opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,113. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 97,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,306,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,044 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 24,282,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

