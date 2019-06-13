Agrello (DLT) Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Agrello has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $1.00 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Agrello has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00436253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.02576310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00165437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello’s genesis date was July 16th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, RightBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.