Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.35. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.91 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of AL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 557,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,142. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $4,784,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,120,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $15,103,956.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,883,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,477 shares of company stock worth $21,843,351. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 321,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 118.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 260,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

