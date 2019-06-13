Ajo LP Has $313,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 97.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251,397 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 20,833.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.24.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/ajo-lp-has-313000-holdings-in-cvr-energy-inc-nysecvi.html.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.