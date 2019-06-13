Ajo LP Increases Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 96.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

