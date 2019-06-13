Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.98

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 13629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get Allegion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Allegion had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey M. Wood sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $531,253.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $658,687.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.98” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/allegion-nysealle-hits-new-52-week-high-at-105-98.html.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.