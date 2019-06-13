Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,871 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,852,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,861,000 after acquiring an additional 468,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,681,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,054,000 after acquiring an additional 135,679 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Allstate by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,854,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,409,000 after acquiring an additional 204,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after acquiring an additional 391,869 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,611. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

